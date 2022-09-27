1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sacramento

Police crime scene investigators were at different locations on Elm Street and Waynesburg Avenue. It is unclear exactly how the events unfolded.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Sacramento.

Sacramento police said the shooting began on Eleanor Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday.

"We received reports of a man shot in a shooting -- that person had self-transported to another location from where the shooting actually occurred to where our officers met up with the victim in that shooting," Sgt. Zachary Eaton said.

Police crime scene investigators were at different locations on Elm Street and Waynesburg Avenue. It is unclear exactly how the events unfolded.

Debra Cummings, who is a Del Paso Heights native and a community activist, shook her head at the crime and death filling her neighborhood.

"I can just imagine what these families are going through so I am boots-to-the-ground for this type of work because I know how it feels," Cummings said.

Cummings said shootings are unfortunately common in Del Paso Heights and said she hopes this is a wake-up call for city leaders.

"I say to all the city councilmen and the mayor and everybody else... take a good look at Del Paso Heights. This is what our kids and our young adults have to deal with day in and day out," Cummings said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Watch more on ABC10: Sacramento Fire captains answer call for help in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona aftermath