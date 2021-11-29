x
Sacramento

Sacramento State to have in-person graduation at Golden 1 Center

The announcement comes after two years of being unable to host traditional graduation festivities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) said it will have an in-person graduation ceremony.

The 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony will be held May 20 to 22 at the Golden 1 Center.

Since Golden 1 is a paperless venue, guests will need to have their tickets on a scannable device, like a smartphone, to enter the venue.

More details on the 2022 commencement can be on the Sacramento State website.

Schedule:

Friday, May 20

  • College of Business — 8-10:30 p.m.
  • College of Engineering & Computer Science and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics — 1:30-4 p.m.
  • College of Arts & Letters — 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

  • College of Health & Human Services (A) — 8-10:30 a.m.
  • College of Health & Human Services (B) and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies (A) — 1-3:30 p.m.
  • Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies (B) — 6-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

  • College of Education — 8-10:30 a.m.

