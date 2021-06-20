Sacramento swimming pools fully reopen in time for Father's Day amid record heat

While only select facilities opened last summer due to the COVID pandemic, Sacramento Aquatics has opened pools at 14 different facilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Aquatics opened pools at 14 different facilities around the city over Father's Day weekend, fully reopening for the first time since the COVID pandemic.

"It's a big deal, we're really excited to be able to offer the aquatic services back to these communities," said Patrick Maridon, Sacramento Aquatics Supervisor.

Pools located within Sacramento District 8, Cabrillo Pool and Meadowview Pool at the Pannell Community Center offered free admission sponsored by the district council. Other pools also offered discounted admission of $1.

Maridon said staff have been hard at work prepping the pools, doing safety training and cleaning the facilities ahead of the reopening.

"As soon as that first person jumps in the water, then it's game time," Maridon said.

Dads like Alex Gutierrez could be seen enjoying Father's Day weekend with their families.

"It's always great to see a smile on my children's faces," Gutierrez said.

Sacramento Aquatics said as of Father's Day weekend, pool activities were nearly back to full speed with the return of recreational swim, lap swim, water aerobics and swim lessons.

Meanwhile, swim team and junior lifeguard training resume on the week of June 29th.