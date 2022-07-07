Urban Roots to take over beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse announced Wednesday they would be taking the reigns at The Shack in Sacramento.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse announced Wednesday it would be taking over the former location of beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack.

"It’s a tremendous honor to carry on the tradition and history of that location and to be a steward of what Gary and Jen created over the last 17 years. There is still lots to do before we can open but stay tuned for more details. Lots of good things to come!" Urban Roots wrote in a Facebook post.

Many people expressed their excitement about Urban Roots taking the reigns of The Shack in the comments of their Facebook post.

"Awesome news!!! I was very sad when they announced closing. Great to hear you are picking the reigns…I’ll be in soon," Randy Shafer wrote in a comment.

The Shack announced it was closing at the beginning of July and officially closed on July 20. The Shack served the Sacramento community since 1931.

Watch more on ABC10: Few clues in disappearance of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni 5 days later