X Street encampments removed

The notice to vacate was posted by the Sacramento Park Rangers Division.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple encampments along X Street were swept up Saturday after being given notice to vacate by Sacramento's Park Rangers Division.

Daniel is one of the members of the encampment that says he was given notice to vacate.

“We have to be out of here by the 25th and today’s the 25th. They don’t have anything to offer us — everybody is stressed and then the rain came and we can’t move or do anything when it’s raining. It’s hard to pack around because it gets all your clothes wet,” said Daniel.

Daniel is part of the more than 20 encampments along X Street being removed Saturday after being given notice to vacate by the city of Sacramento Park Ranger Division.

ABC10 walked the entire encampment and found only one notice.

“I’m gonna do whatever I have to do to survive and like most of these guys here,” said Daniel.

The posted notice cited city code 12.72.090 for the sweep. The code means remaining or loitering in parks during certain hours is prohibited. The encampments are along the sidewalk of O’Neil park.

Sacramento Restoration Church was out on X street offering their program to those being moved.

Jonathan is one of their members.

“We have beds available for men and women we have everything they need to move in and there is no discrimination,” said Jonathan.

People can stay for as long as they need for free. They also have 6 month or year-long rehabilitation programs.

“We already have a young man that just got released from jail his grandmother is driving him in and we have some men that we have talked to here in their tents,” said Jonathan.

Clean up continued throughout Saturday.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento Park Ranger Division and Department of Community Response but have not heard back.