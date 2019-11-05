SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than two months after Sacramento launched weekly pop-up events for teens, the program is flourishing – and keeping kids and the community safe.

In response to a handful of brawls at the Arden Fair Mall late last year, community leaders came together to find a solution to give idle teens something productive, positive and safe to do on Friday and Saturday nights.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced an initiative to fund weekly “teen hubs” throughout the community every weekend. It would combine $350,000 from the city’s general fund, plus a $300,000 grant from Comcast, to fund the pop-ups through June 2019. If successful, the city council can opt to continue funding.

Since launching in February, the initiative has successfully brought together 22 community partner organizations, which each host a pop-up every other weekend. That means there are 11 weekly events.

This weekend has the following events.

Friday:

Family Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Discovery High School: 3401 Fong Ranch Road

Free Sac Youth Pop-Up, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arcade Community Center: 2427 Marconi Avenue

Game Night, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Grant West Gym: 1221 South Avenue

Community Pop-Up, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., 4625 44th Street

Mardi Gras in May, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Leataata Floyd Elementary School: 401 McClatchy Way

Game Truck Night, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Space of Grace Youth Academy: 6489 47th Street

Free Teen Night, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mojo Dojo Extreme Air Sports: 5400 Date Avenue, Suite F

Murder Mystery Night, exact times not listed, Iu Mien Community Services: 5625 Stockton Boulevard

Saturday:

Bowling and Lazer Tag, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Country Club Lanes: 2600 Watt Avenue

Free Movie Night (Avengers: Infinity War), 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Hope Center: 631 Eleanor Avenue

So You Think You Can Dance Sacramento? Part 2, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fruitridge Community Collaborative: 4625 44th Street

