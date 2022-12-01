Sacramento Youth PopUp Program receives $1.3 million to curb violence

About 24 nonprofits will receive funding to organize two pop-up events and to hire more people to give them more economic opportunities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Youth PopUp Program received $1.3 million from the Sacramento City Council on Tuesday in an effort to curb youth violence in Sacramento.

Each organization is responsible for hosting at least two events that would have an attendance of more than 50 youths each month throughout Sacramento. Some will even receive workforce training where they will be given a paid wage.

The PopUp events are typically held on weekend nights by about two dozen non-profit organizations. They were initially created and organized by Sierra Health Foundation as a response to large fights among teenagers that led to the Arden Fair Mall shutting down at least twice during the holiday season of 2018.

"The fact that more than 115,000 youth have attended and over 150 youth have been employed is an example of how investing in a community-based solution can both keep our city safer and help our young people thrive," Chet Hewitt, President and CEO of the Sierra Health Foundation, said.

Muamong Vue, the director of Hmong Youth and Parents United, said it's important for youth to be given economic opportunities, especially those living in areas with a high crime rate. Some of the events the Hmong Youth and Parents United organized during the COVID-19 pandemic included movie nights and food giveaways.

Sacramento spent a little over $8 million on the PopUps program in the last three years since it began in 2019.

