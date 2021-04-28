Sacramento's Carniceria Lopez persevering through the pandemic, continuing to serve the community

Carniceria Lopez is an award-winning meat market, deli and store and a staple among the Hispanic-owned small businesses that sit on Franklin Blvd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Opened in 1993, Carniceria Lopez in South Sacramento is a staple among the Hispanic-owned small businesses that sit on Franklin Blvd. and a recent recipient of one of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Salud! Awards. The award recognized the Lopez family’s resilience, contributions to the regional economy and their creative pivoting during the pandemic.

The shop is a meat market, deli and store, but also a place for new immigrants to seek services. Bus tickets, money transfers or just advice to help people get settled into their new home, Maria and Rogelio Lopez have served their community more than just food over the years.

"It's a place that gives a lot of opportunity and means a lot to us because we are able to give back to the community, to our employees, our clients," said Jesus Lopez, one of Maria and Rogelio Sr.'s three sons, who also work at Carniceria Lopez.

Maria and Rogelio understand the challenges in navigating new surroundings. They immigrated to the U.S. from Michoacán, Mexico in 1986. Back when Carniceria Lopez was just a dream, they worked in the fields of Salinas for eight years.

"A family member lived here, and she suggested that we open a meat market," Maria Lopez explained in Spanish. "And we started here in this small store, with only six feet counter space."

Since there were no distributors in the Sacramento area at the time, Maria said she and her husband would drive to San Jose at 3 a.m. with their kids to get meat and came back by 8 a.m. to open the store.

"They grew up here, with work," Maria explained. "We would all work together, that’s how we got started."

During the pandemic, between fear of the unknown and being an essential business owner, Maria said the last year had brought on obstacles, but she decided to stay open for her employees and her patrons.

"If we wanted to close, we could close," she explained. "But if we do, where are people going to buy their things? There are a lot of people around here that don’t even have a car."

In business for 27 years, Maria's son Rogelio Jr., who now manages Carniceria Lopez, said their perseverance and humility is something they have passed on to him and his brothers.

"They always treat everybody with respect," explained Rogelio Jr. "Anyone that needs help, they'll help them out. Really taught me about hard work and just treating people right, you know? And even though you achieve some success, stay humble."

Maria said she took pride in her and her husbands' work and what they managed to accomplish for her family.

"The dream came true," she said. "I was able to accomplish the dream of every mother, to have their children grow up with an education and they have a nice example to make them feel proud of the work we have done, always for them and for everyone."

