SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento Regional Transit District [SacRT] has resumed service for its Blue Line after a crash between two trains injured 27 people.

A final round of testing occurred Monday, Aug. 26, four days after the crash happened. After the tests appeared to be successful, SacRT decided to resume service Monday afternoon.

While the light rail tracks were being tested, a bus bridge service was made available to passengers from the Watt/I-80 station to the Marconi/Arcade station.

In a press release, officials with SacRT said it is standard safety practice for maintenance personnel to test trains that have been repaired on the mainline with revenue service trains. They added it's required by the Federal Transit Administration to ensure mechanical issues have been repaired correctly prior to the train being placed back in revenue service.

Twenty four passengers were on the train while three people were on the second train conducting routine maintenance when the two collided.

The National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB], the California Public Utilities Commission and SacRT are conducting independent investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

Officials with SacRT said this is only the second time in the past 32 years this type of accident has occurred.

