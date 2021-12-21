First in series of storms slowly moves into California

If the forecast holds, Northern California could see two to three inches of rain over the next 10 days

CALIFORNIA, USA — The first in a predicted series of storms is moving into California.

The storm entered the state Tuesday more slowly than expected. Rain showers will engulf Northern California tonight into the overnight.

Stormy weather is expected to extend through the holiday weekend, with heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain elsewhere.

The National Weather Service is warning holiday travelers that conditions in the mountains could be hazardous, starting Thursday. Snow accumulations in the Sierra Nevada could range from 6 feet to 8 feet, with some localized areas receiving even more.

Storm Watch

The latest series of Northern California storms come as many take to the roadways for holiday travel. The rain will more than likely be tagging along for the holiday commute and won't be leaving for some time.

“The takeaway is this going to be a long duration event for us," said ABC10 Meteorologist Tracy Humphrey. "You’re talking about several days of rain as well as snow, and you add in the opportunity for winds. A lot of people are out, are going to be traveling, hitting the roadways, this is where you have to do your due diligence, figure out what the forecast is and make your plans according to the weather.”

Northern California has already had more than 11 inches of rainfall since the start of the water year in October, and if the forecast holds, that could be boosted by another two to three inches of rain over the next 10 days. Spotty rain showers start Tuesday night, but that could change by Wednesday night with an opportunity for heavy rain. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have periods of heavy rain and snow in the forecast.

That could translate into 2.7 inches of rain for Sacramento, 2.4 inches for Stockton, and 2.7 inches for Modesto. Places like Sonora will be seeing a bit more rainfall at 3.9 inches and 3.8 inches in Placerville. Grass Valley could also pick up 3.6 inches.

“If these systems move through a little quicker, it will impact the storm totals. They tend to go down. If the track of this system hits a little bit farther to the south, some of the areas like Stockton and Modesto may see some higher rain totals as opposed to Sacramento,” Humphrey said.

A Winter Storm Warning runs from 4 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Sunday for areas above 4,500 feet. Elevations around 4,500 feet could also get between two to four feet of snow, but areas above 7,000 feet could see up to 8 feet.