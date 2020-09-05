Shop local: 3 artists to check out

Maybe you need a last-minute gift for mom or you want to snag some art that’s not from a big box store? Let’s see how we can shop local this weekend!

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With arts and crafts fairs canceled or postponed until further notice, we rounded up a few local artists and makers to shout out.

Green Light Earrings | etsy.com/shop/greenlightearrings

Sacramento maker Kayla Morgan started up Green Light Earrings in August 2019. She and her sister Sammi create polymer clay earrings, all by hand.

"We started it wanting it to be a form of self-care and creativity," Morgan explained. "And it totally has been, and it’s been so nice to have it during this time."

Lyndsey Thompson from Auburn is another artist to look out for. She makes botanical art, bags, purses, and her bestseller these days are her handmade leather journals.

"I've never had so many journal sales," Thompson said. "I think people are wanting to express themselves and their thoughts."

Thompson says one of the best ways to support local artists, aside from buying art, is by word of mouth and social media.

"Make a shout out on your story, share it," Thompson explained. "Things like that are so important to get the word out there because there are so many potential interested people who just maybe would never seen your work."

Oli and Baz | etsy.com/shop/OliandBaz

Rachel Kerns of Oli and Baz is a Sacramento painter, muralist and teacher. Rachel has been creating all her life and in September, she became a full-time artist. While she’s been offering her painting classes virtually lately, she says she’s excited to get back to teaching in person.

"It’s been nice doing these online, but there is nothing like being able to connect with people in real time," Kerns said.

Know an artist who deserves a shoutout, let us know at desk@abc10.com.

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN YOUR COMMUNITY BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: