How Arden Fair Mall is keeping customers safe day after Christmas

The day after Christmas is one of the shopping busiest days at the Arden Fair Mall. Here is how the mall is keeping people safe as COVID-19 cases rise.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Historically, the day after Christmas tends to bring tons of people to the mall, and it was no different on Saturday at Arden Fair Mall.

Despite the pandemic, that has not stopped hundreds of people from coming down to the mall on what is one of the busiest days of the year.

The mall is following all the safety protocols to keep everyone safe. Social distance markers are on the ground, the use of face coverings is enforced and security is ensuring that the mall stays only 20% full.

Some shoppers were out to get last minute Christmas gifts.

"I have a secret Santa gift that I still have to get for somebody," Erendida Jaime of Natomas said.

Other shoppers just needed to get out of the house.

"We observe the same at home order, but sometimes you just can't stay home all the time," Kordell Wilson of Elk Grove said.

While many get the urge to go out to do some shopping, ABC10 medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli reminds everyone of the dangers of going to malls while COVID cases are on the rise.

"With the holidays, a lot of us want to go to the stores and get out of the house, but retail stores are also indoors," Dr. Kohli said. "There are a lot of touch points. It's a relatively high risk situation when it comes to COVID."

Overall, shoppers want everyone to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

"Wear your mask properly, keep your distance and don't go out if you think you've been exposed," Jaime said.

"If you're out here today, try to remember the people that can't be," Wilson said. "Stay careful, stay alive."