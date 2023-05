The Florin area was the most largely impacted.

FLORIN, Calif. — Update: The outage has been fixed as of 1:20 p.m.

Original story: An unplanned outage has knocked out power to over 8,000 SMUD customers in the Sacramento area.

The outage began around 11:18 a.m. and was expected to be restored by 12:20 p.m., according to SMUD outage maps.

The Florin area is the most largely impacted. No additional information is available.

