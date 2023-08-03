Sacramento mayor calls for more Safe Ground sites for the unhoused

Steinberg said he's committed to bringing safe spaces and sites to the city council on July 25 for authorization.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento could be adding more Safe Ground sites following a callout from the mayor.

In a letter, Mayor Darrell Steinberg asked City Manager Howard Chan to bring more emergency temporary safe spaces back to the city council.

“I know you agree with me and the council that we cannot wait. We must do everything now to have a cleaner and safer city and allow people a safe place to live, even if that means temporary organized safe grounds in appropriate designated parts of the city,” Mayor Steinberg wrote in the letter.

According to the letter, 60 more tents are already expected to be added in the middle of July with the reopening of Miller Park.

Steinberg also asked staff to identify and set up additional safe camping sites or motel shelters throughout the city. From there, Steinberg plans to ask the council to authorize the city manager to choose available sites and bring more people to them.

The mayor committed to bringing sites to the council on July 25 for authorization.

The move from Steinberg also follows letters sent from a Sacramento County Superior Court judge and the Sacramento County District Attorney, calling on the city to take action on the homeless situation around the courthouse.

According to a news release, the city operates and maintains 1,100 safe spaces and beds every night, up from less than 100 shelter beds since before Steinberg took office.

WATCH ALSO: