A Northern California organization is demanding better resources for survivors of crimes

Survivors Speak California is demanding $ 3 billion in resources for survivors of crimes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All the way from Stockton, Stephanie Hatten came to the state capitol for her son Antwaune Burrise was shot by police outside his home on July 15, 2021. Now almost a year later, she is caring for her grandchildren alone.

“I got a grandson who is in terrible shape my granddaughter tried to commit suicide,” Hatten said.

Hatten is with the organization Survivors Speak California, demanding $3 billion in resources for survivors of crimes including victims' services, mental health support, addiction treatment violence prevention, and re-entry programs for the formally incarcerated.

“You try going outside in the morning at bullet written car and she sitting by the will and I have to drag her to get her in the house and she’s in intoxicated,” Hatten said.

Traveling seven hours to get to Sacramento from Compton, Ty Hadnot marched Tuesday for her brother Barry Montgomery, who is special needs and was beaten by police in 2014 while playing basketball at the park.

“Several broken ribs, eye bone is broken, and taser all over his body,” Hadnot said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke at the Survivors Speak Conference Monday and says he is broadly supportive of increased community-based support to help prevent and address the impacts of crime.