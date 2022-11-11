Investigation launched after woman found dead in Shingle Springs apartment

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says the suspicious death investigation is ongoing.

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. — Detectives with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office are investigating after deputies found a woman dead in an apartment complex in Shingle Springs. Officials called the death suspicious in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Deputies say they were initially called to the undisclosed apartment complex after receiving reports of suspicious circumstances.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the suspicious death investigation.

