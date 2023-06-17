Experts, officials offer tips to keep home safe during of fire season

As fire season creeps up on us, officials and experts are trying to get residents prepared.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three fires in the Northern California region this week are prompting officials to warm residents to prepare for fire season.

The Scott, Snell and Vista fires burned dozens of acres and even prompted some evacuation orders and warnings throughout the week but have since been mostly contained.

The California Department of Insurance says now is the best time to make your home fire safe if you haven’t already.

“There is a list of actions you can take. We call it safer from wildfires, fire wise is a very important community program and we encourage people to go and look at the steps,” said Michael Soller, California Department of Insurance.

Some actions and steps to take are keeping all shed and other storage buildings with combustibles a minimum of 30 feet from your home or creating a defensible space around your home and business.

A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

Western Propane Gas Association, the largest supplier of propane to our region, also wants customers to think ahead about upcoming power outages often occurring during wildfire season.

“Start thinking about how many days that you may be without power the summertime and let your propane marketer know because that propane market will also be able to give you the best information about whether or not you're going to have enough propane to keep that generator up and running,” said Colin Sueyres.

If you’re one of the many who bought a generator to keep your power on during this past winter’s storms, officials suggest learning how much propane they use so you’re better prepared.

Discounts may be available to those who make these changes and follow these tips. The Department of Insurance encourages homeowners to check with their insurance provider for more information.

Additional wildfire preparations

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.