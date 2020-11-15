Trump supporters demanding for election recount face-off with counter-protesters

President Donald Trump supporters rallied at the state Capitol to demand a recount in the 2020 presidential election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — President Donald Trump supporters gathering at the state Capitol demanding a recount of the presidential election and to recall Governor Gavin Newsom were met by counter-protesters who said they were not welcome.

Trump 2020 flags flew high as the president's supporters signed petitions to recall Newsom, people took to the stage while speaking to crowds of hundreds demanding a recount of the presidential election.

Julius Giles, a Trump supporter told ABC10 why chose to protest at the Capitol.

"We are here to stop the steal of the election," Giles said. "We want fair and balance election for all people whether you voted for Biden or for Trump. We want a fair and balanced election."

According to the Associated Press, Trump and his allies haven't offered proof of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

A Sacramento ANTIFA accounted tweeted asking for a counter-protest at the capitol on Saturday, saying "an anti-racist demo has been called to counter the MAGA conspiracy theorist demo."

A counter-protester wearing a face covering and asked to remain anonymous said he came to protest against Proud Boys specifically.

"These are dangerous people with dangerous motives so we cover our faces and we all wear the same color as a way to protect our identities and also we wear protective gear in case something happens," the protester said.

The Proud Boys entered the national conversation after Trump refused to denounce white supremacist groups during the first debate with President-elect Joe Biden.

“Proud Boys — Stand back, stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem. This is a left wing problem," Trump said.

