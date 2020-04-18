SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Staying home doesn’t mean you need to be disconnected from art, music and entertainment.

Virtual weekend events range from live-streamed cooking tutorials to drag shows. If you have a computer and some WiFi, then you essentially have a front row ticket.

Here are a few digital activities to enjoy this weekend.

"THE COOK IN"

Sacramento chefs Byron Hughes and Ryan Royster of Last Supper Society have turned Friday nights into a cooking event.

You can catch these chefs and their weekly guests via Instagram live. And this week, 10% of proceeds go to the non-profit WEAVE, Inc.

When : Fridays at 7 p.m.

Where : Instagram, @lastsuppersociety

How it works :

Purchase your supper kit

Pick up the goods

Tune in to cook with the chefs on Instagram live

Jessica Malone

Jessica Malone, Sacramento folk-Americana musician, performs on Facebook in her "Live From the Living Room Lounge" show.

When : Sunday, April 19 at 2:30 p.m. and every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where : Facebook.com/JessicaMaloneMusic

Songs From the Sofa

This virtual concert series features musicians and bands from all over Northern California. They stream at 7 p.m. from the page of the artist who is playing.

Friday- Scott Grigoruk (from Strung Nugget Gang)

Saturday- Connie Curry, multi-instrumentalist based in Oroville

Sunday- Branson Kane, Sacramento singer-songwriter

RELATED: San Diego Comic-Con International is canceled for 2020

The Online Drag Event

Modesto's very own Sasha Devaroe is hosting an online drag show that features performers from all over the country.

When : Sunday, April 19th at 5 p.m.

Where : Instagram and Facebook, @TheOnlineDragEvent

"Not Your Bunny" live painting with Lin Fei Fei

Sacramento artist Lin Fei Fei will be live from her studio, painting her Easter themed works from her April 2019 show "Not Your Bunny."

“We can't allow this quarantine to be the reason we stop having fun at home!" Fei said. "I was planning on painting a new bunny mural in Sacramento this April, but we're gonna have to adapt and make do with these live paintings instead!”

When : Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Where : https://www.facebook.com/feifei.lin.948

RELATED: Sacramento tourism industry hurting from coronavirus outbreak

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Virtual concerts keep musicians gigging during coronavirus pandemic