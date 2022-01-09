What Sacramento City Unified parents and students should know about after school programs

ABC10 spoke with a nonprofit education center about what afterschool programs offer as SCUSD students go back to school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students from the Sacramento City Unified School District returned to campus Thursday for the start of the 2022-23 school year and after school programs.

Choosing a good after school program is not just the responsibility of the student, but it is the responsibility of the parent as well, according Joseph Atman of the nonprofit Middle Tree.

"There are a lot of different options students have; community programs, clubs, other nonprofits," he told ABC10. "They all put on great programs that can kind of help carry that burden that we traditionally pass off to schools alone."

Middle Tree is a California-based education center with the stated mission of giving students an affordable, personalized educational path.

Good after school programs can supplement what a student is learning in school, Atman said, because teachers can't reach every student.

"After school programs can be a little bit more creative. They can be a little bit more outside of the box in their thinking and their approaches can be just more free in general," he said.

For information on before and after school programs offered by SCUSD Youth Development Support Services for the 2022/23 semester, click here.