Optometrists see worsening vision among patients with shift to virtual offices, classrooms

CALIFORNIA, USA — Hindsight is 20/20, but looking back at this year, it turns out that 2020 wasn't so kind to our eyes.

Optometrists said work from home and distanced learning has strained pupils in more ways than one.

From Zoom classes to meetings, increased screen time in 2020 has been nearly unavoidable, and it's straining our eyes.

"I think the long term concern is going to be near-sightedness, because we are definitely seeing an increase," said Ida Chung, President-Elect of the California Optometric Association.

Not only that, optometrists are reporting more patients coming in with blurred vision, dry eyes, and headaches.

Myopia, or near-sightedness, has risen in children and adults over the years as digital devices became commonplace.

In 2017, the National Eye Institute projected 50% of the world will be myopic by 2050. Doctors like Chung fear work from home and virtual classrooms will speed up those rates.

She said there are things people can do in these new work environments to protect their eyes, such as the 20-20-20 rule.

"After 20 minutes of doing something near, look away at a distant object about 20 feet for 20 seconds. This will kind of let the eyes reset," she said.

Chung also recommended keeping computers screens at eye-level and at arms length away, with brightness turned down to match its environment.

However, her most important advice is to get a comprehensive eye exam from an optometrist to determine the health of your eyes and solutions should he or she detect issues.

