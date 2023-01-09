Xfinity outage impacting Sacramento area

It's not clear how many customers the outage is impacting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, California — Some people in the Sacramento area are dealing with an unplanned internet outage.

Xfinity's outage map shows impacts in Sacramento and in Elk Grove. TV, cDVR, Voice, internet, channels and On Demand are not available to some customers.

It's not clear how the outage happened or how widespread the outage is at this time.

ABC10 has inquiries out to Comcast for more information.

An Xfinity outage map can be found on the company's site HERE.

WATCH ALSO: