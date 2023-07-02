Del Paso Heights to Washington: Youth mentor, ex-inmate brings his story to DC

Making the most of his second chance, Mervin Brookins hopes his message to Congress can inspire change after he attended the State of the Union with Rep. Ami Bera.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political experts say the purpose of the State of the Union address is to recommend measures the president thinks might be likely for Congress to pass. However, based on the constitution, there's no real way the president can legally or constitutionally enforce or implement anything said in the address.

"The State of the Union is a little bit of a distraction, and it's a little bit of fun, like I said, a cheap version of the Super Bowl for political tragics, that doesn't actually get to a lot of the core issues that are facing the country," said Harry Blain, assistant professor of Political Science at Sacramento State.

He said the State of the Union address can, in some ways, embody some of the dysfunctionality and mindless partisanship in Washington, D.C.

Thomas Jefferson, the nation's third president, hated giving the address so much that he simply wrote his down and gave a copy to Congress instead.

However for others, the State of the Union still represents a powerful platform for change.

Sacramento County was represented at President Joe Biden's address Tuesday night by Mervin Brookins. Brookins has a story of redemption that he took to Washington, D.C. as the guest of Congressman Ami Bera, who represents parts of Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova and more.

"I think by having him out here in Washington, DC, by introducing him to Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, leader Hakeem Jeffries and others, I think his story can help us inform the legislation that we do and how we give people a second chance. And I think that's bringing them Del Paso (Heights) to Washington, D.C.," said Bera.

Brookins is the founder of Brother 2 Brother, a youth mentoring program based in Del Paso Heights.

"We're about accountability and transformation in the game. We hold ourselves accountable for our actions, we don't make excuses," said Brookins.

He works to bring together communities to stop violence and build stronger relationships with police and neighbors. Brookins has committed his life to being a positive influence after traveling a difficult road that included more than two decades in prison.

"If you're fortunate enough to grow and develop as an individual, you take those lessons home with you. And that's exactly what I did while I was there," said Brookins.

Making the most of his second chance, Brookins hopes his message to Congress can inspire change.

"Listen to the people and believe in the people. Help them help themselves," he said.

More information about Brother 2 Brother mentoring and programs can be found HERE.

