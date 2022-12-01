How to get on Sacramento's new housing voucher waitlist

Though 13,000 households already hold all available spots, city officials say they're opening a 5,000-slot waiting list Jan. 12 to fill any incoming vacancies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency is accepting 5,000 applications from Jan. 12 through Jan. 26 to be placed on a waiting list for the city's already-full housing voucher program.

But agency Deputy Executive Director Sarah O'Daniel told ABC10 the program is always seeing turnover, and folks who make the top of Sacramento's new waiting list can expect housing assistance a few months after applications close.

Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and other wait-listed program applications will also be accepted from Jan. 12.

O'Daniel said applicants should only use the waitlist website to access waitlist information, and the housing and redevelopment agency will never ask for money to apply.

Families and singles can check income eligibility and other Sacramento voucher programs here.

The housing and redevelopment agency chose to open 5,000 new waitlist applications to accommodate for people on the list that might no longer be available to claim the spot.

"So what's really important is households make sure to keep their information updated. People move. They might have a new baby, you know, just all different factors," O'Daniel said. "It's really important for them to go back onto this website where they can update their application and provide the latest information so we can contact them. That's really important when the time comes, whenever it might be in the next months or years — we need to be able to reach them so we can get them a voucher."

