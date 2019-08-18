SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special partnership between the City of Sacramento and breweries saw a special bus line run to Bike Dog, New Helvetia, and the Oak Park breweries from noon to 9 p.m. on August 17.

“So, we decided to do this collaboration to… To get people riding their bikes or taking a bus, thought it was a cool idea,” said Sage Smith, co-owner of Bike Dog Brewing.

Sacramento has a booming craft beer industry and, in recent years, city leaders have worked to activate the Broadway corridor.

“I think it’s great and I love the Jump bikes that are now around,” said Ashley Crandall, an Oak Park resident who rode the bus Saturday. “And having different ways to get home safely and make sure that other people are keeping me safe when I’m not drinking and on the road.”

The special bus line comes just weeks ahead of plans to move forward with the launch of a new bus network and improvements aimed at reducing congestion and improve economic growth.

Sac RT, which has struggled with declining ridership, will provide free bus rides on September 8 to September 12 so riders can try the new routes.

