San Joaquin County approves new vote-by-mail drop boxes with security enhancements

The current 25 drop boxes across the county will be replaced with new ones equipped with several features in an effort to prevent fraud in upcoming elections

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal Tuesday to replace current vote-by-mail drop boxes across the county with new ones equipped with enhanced security features in effort to prevent fraud in upcoming elections.

During a Sept. 12 meeting, the board, in a majority vote, adopted a transfer of $194,514 in funding allocated for the Registrar of Voters (ROV) to replace the county's 25 vote-by-mail boxes with new, secure 'Vote Armor' ballot boxes from Laserfab, Inc..

The new drop boxes will be equipped with iPad cameras to monitor daily ballot pick up, fortified locking mechanisms and tamper seals and boxes sealed during non-election years. They will be bolted to the ground in strategic permanent locations throughout the county with cameras already placed outside of buildings, according to Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale's presentation to the board.

The vote to approve the transfer of funding came with some opposition from board members Paul Canepa, Steven Ding and some members of the community during public comment addressing concerns of using taxpayer dollars to replace all 25 locations when the county is only required to have 14.

Hale addressed these concerns citing the need for access to serve all parts of the county, including those with smaller populations.

The ROV requested funding for a total of 29 new drop boxes, 25 to replace the current ones and 2 extra as needed for backup and 2 smaller versions for smaller-scale elections.

These drop boxes are planned to be replaced before the upcoming primary elections on March 5, 2024, according to the ROV.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out to San Joaquin County residents in February 2024.

Watch more from ABC10: Proposed needle exchange program could be met with ban in Placer County