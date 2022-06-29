San Joaquin County deputies rescue missing 11-year-old from lake

Deputies Silva and Lewis got to the scene and jumped into the water to rescue the boy because they weren’t sure of his swimming ability

LATHROP, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies rescued a missing nonverbal 11-year-old boy with autism after he jumped into a lake Tuesday night.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, they received a call around 8 p.m. for a missing at-risk child. The post says deputies were familiar with the child because he’s previously wandered away from his home in Lathrop.

Then, a second call came in about a child who jumped into a lake near the boathouse and was treading water.

Deputies Silva and Lewis got to the scene and jumped into the water because they weren’t sure of the boy’s swimming ability.

The post says deputies realized the water was deeper than they thought, and they swam out to the boy before bringing him back to the shore.

The boy was checked out at the scene and released to his parents.

