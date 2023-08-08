Here's what's changing with the San Joaquin Regional Transit District

The main goals involve getting closer to a zero-emission fleet and increasing service for underserved communities

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin Regional Transit District serves all of San Joaquin County, including Stockton, Tracy and Lodi. It also works with city transportation systems within San Joaquin County.

The transit district's main goals involve getting closer to a zero-emission fleet and increasing service for underserved communities.

Alex Clifford, the CEO of San Joaquin Regional Transit District, says the operating budget for fiscal year 2024 is the largest ever at $53 million. The budget will be used to focus on better routes and frequency of service, employee pay and reaching zero-emission goals.

Clifford says they took a systemwide look at their span of service and the frequency of fixed-route buses, and found some room for improvement.

"Starting about six months ago and into July of this year and into next year, we're making changes to increase the level of frequency from one hour to thirty minutes, and also the span of service, so that we not only get you from your house to your job, but we run late enough to get you from your job back home," said Clifford.

In terms of zero-emission goals, Clifford says their fleet will be fully zero-emission by 2040. Right now about 20% of their fleet is zero-emission and 60% is either zero-emission or hybrid-electric.

The agency started to introduce electric buses in 2013 and between 2022 and 2023 they got nine new fully electric buses. They’re getting five hydrogen-powered fuel-cell buses as part of a pilot program next year.

San Joaquin Regional Transit District also has a long history of working with the county Office of Emergency Services and just this year they've helped give rides to cooling centers and helped evacuate people living in the flooded Acampo area.

The base fare is $1.50 and a day pass is $4, less than a gallon of gas. If you'd like to use your phone to pay your fare, download the Vamos Mobility app.

