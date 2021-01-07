Lucas Meer, with the Mickler's Landing Turtle Patrol, says the number of nests is a little above the 10-year average for this time of year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sea turtle population in St. Johns County is thriving.

According to the Mickler's Landing Turtle Patrol, there are currently 54 sea turtle nests along the nearly four miles of beach surrounding Mickler's Landing.

Lucas Meer, with the patrol, says the number puts the beach at a little above its 10-year average for this time of year.

Meer took a video of sea turtles laying eggs on Mickler’s Landing on June 1 which was reshared by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday.

"All of them are Loggerheads, and we hope to see some Green sea turtle nests later this season,” he explained.

Meer says that simple actions can make a world of difference for the lives of these turtles and their babies.

“The easiest thing we recommend is to keep the beach clean, dark and flat," he said.

Clean meaning properly disposing of trash and removing all furniture from the beach and dark meaning not using flashlights, cellphone lights, fireworks, and bright outside lights at night.

That sandcastle the kiddos have been working on all day? Meer says take a picture of their creation but be sure to knock it down when you leave the beach and fill in any holes you might have left.

