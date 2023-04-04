Search underway for man after boat capsizes near Dutton Island

The boat capsized late Monday night while a man and his brother were fishing.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search is underway for a missing boater off Dutton Island in Solano County.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a man swam up to a Good Samaritan’s dock around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday and said his 15-foot boat capsized around 11 p.m. Monday while he was fishing with his brother.

The man said his brother was still missing.

The missing boater has short blond hair and was wearing brown coveralls at the time the boat capsized.

Anyone with information can call the Sector San Francisco command center at 415-399-7300.

