Body of 5th crewmember from capsized boat found; 8 still missing

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed an additional crew member on the Seacor Power liftboat was recovered Sunday, making it a total of five crew members confirmed dead in the maritime accident.

According to the families, the Coast Guard told them about the recovery at around 7:45 p.m.

There are now eight crew members that are missing. Six crew members were previously rescued but their conditions are not known.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that the body of 69-year-old Ernest Williams from Arnaudville, Louisiana had been recovered Thursday at around 7:10 p.m.

Coast Guard rescue crews found the body of 63-year-old David Ledet the week prior.

So far, six crew members have been rescued, five bodies have been recovered and eight remain missing.

Divers searching for survivors made preliminary contact with the capsized liftboat south of Port Fourchon Wednesday despite harsh weather conditions, but received no response from inside.

Carlos Galarza, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard, said divers were able to get near the overturned ship and knock on the hull for the first time but did not hear any response.

Diver resumed their search Friday morning but had to resurface due to dangerous weather conditions. The dive team was back in the water as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Family members and search crews are still holding out hope that at least some of the missing crew members are alive in an air pocket inside the wreck.

At least two crew members of the capsized ship off Louisiana's coast may still be inside, according to the Lt. John Edwards with the US Coast Guard.

Officials tell WWL-TV that thermal imaging shot on Tuesday, the night the Seacor Power capsized, showed five people on the hull of the ship.

A helicopter dropped life jackets and radios for them, according to Edwards.

After that, two of the crew members jumped off and were rescued by Coast Guard boats. One crew member fell into the water.

Two more crew members told the US Coast Guard that they were going back inside the ship, Lt. Edwards said. They were last heard from at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday night.