4 killed in chain reaction crashes on Highway 99 near Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — Multiple people are dead after crashes Friday on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County.

Several crashes happened around 12:30 a.m. near Manteca involving a black Honda Accord, according to California Highway Patrol.

The Honda was driving northbound on Highway 99, south of French Camp Road when it crashed into the back of a U-Haul truck towing a flatbed trailer.

The U-haul ended up hitting a tractor-trailer, causing a second crash. The Honda made a U-turn and left the area driving southbound the wrong way in northbound lanes.

No one was injured in those crashes, according to CHP Stockton.

The Honda was driving the wrong way on northbound Highway 99, north of Lathrop Road when crashed into a black Subaru Impreza. The Honda ended up in the center median and the female driver died.

CHP said alcohol is suspected in the crash. The driver has not been identified.

The Subaru veered into another lane where it side-swiped a black GMC Denali pickup towing a white utility trailer. The GMC came to a rest in the right shoulder and the driver was not injured.

The Subaru was then hit head-on by a Black Chevrolet Suburban. The cars ended up in the center median. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with a major injury. The three people who were in the Subaru died. The people who died in the crash have not been identified.

Highway 99 was closed in the area so Caltrans could clean up debris, but it has since reopened.

