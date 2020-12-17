Shoppers embrace gift-giving alternatives to help those in need

After a year of hardship, many are gifting loved ones with charitable donations in their names, instead of giving traditional presents.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This Christmas, some people are taking a break from traditional gift-giving. For many, it's to save money or to help those in need. Others simply want to re-define what the season means to them.

“It gets to a point in your life when you've got enough stuff, you know?" said Michael Nettleton of Vancouver.

Nettleton and his wife are approaching gifts differently this season. In a year marked by the pandemic, fires and civil unrest, the resulting need has reinforced their desire to think less about themselves and more about giving back. The gift they're hoping for is that others will join them.

“With some of our friends, we suggested they give money to a food pantry, to a women's shelter,” said Nettleton. “Whatever rings your chimes in terms of charities.”

To help on a global scale, Tigard-based Medical Teams International (MTI) created a Holiday Gift Catalogue. It offers shoppers several ways in which they can help refugees and families in developing countries. A gift of $35 will provide mosquito nets for five children in Africa. Other gift options include hand-washing stations, protective masks and safe-delivery kits for pregnant mothers. Every item in the catalogue can be gifted in a loved one's name.

“I think there's something particularly meaningful this year about receiving a gift that you know is helping someone that's desperately in need,” said Martha Newsome, president and CEO of Medical Teams International.

Locally, MTI provides dental care to those in need, which is also a support gift option in the holiday catalogue. All money donated towards items in the gift catalogue will be matched through Dec. 31.

“We're painfully aware of the pockets of vulnerability in our own backyard and just the outpouring of support we've received from our neighbors,” said Newsome.

Perhaps one of those catalogue gifts will be made in Nettleton's name. As for what he's giving others as gifts, the motivation is still geared towards helping people in need.