Sol Blume organizers postpone festival to August

Organizers say park officials told them the festival could not go on as scheduled due to recent rain at Discovery Park

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s annual music festivals was pushed back Friday due to flooding at Discovery Park.

Sol Blume organizers tweeted an announcement saying the festival will now take place Aug. 19-20. It says, in part:

“As another round on rainfall hit the area last week, park officials notified us that we would not be able to host the event as scheduled in the interest of public safety.”

Organizers say they tried to find another location for it to still take place this month, but they were unsuccessful.

Previously purchased tickets are still valid and will be transferred to the new dates.

There are a few options if you’re unable to make the new dates. You can use the festival’s private exchange program to sell your tickets, you can transfer it to 2024, or you can request a refund.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10 | Drought Levels: Where does California's drought stand now