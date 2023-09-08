Construction on South Lake Tahoe aquatics center project to start May 2024

The center is expected to be complete by Jan. 2026

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council has approved a construction agreement to build a recreation and aquatics center project.

The city council approved the $67.8 million bid by Roebbelen Contracting, Inc. Construction is set to begin in May 2024. The city council said the bid was 1% below the engineer's estimate and is reasonable for the project.

“In the last five years, we have seen a significant increase in costs due to inflation and the pandemic. This is the reality of where we are now. For us to move forward, the approval of the bonds is necessary to bring this project to completion. Parks and Recreation is a core service that is essential to our community and City Council needs to vote based on what the community has asked us to do,” said Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass in a statement.

This comes after the city council rejected two bids in 2022 that were $59.4 million and $69.9 million.

The city council also approved a lease revenue bond, Tuesday. The city will pay the bond debt service Measure P revenue from the 2% transient occupant tax. Other funds will come from the American Rescue Act as well as Measure S sales tax and $2.6 million of general funds.

The recreational and aquatic center will include a six-lane lap pool and lazy river with spray features, a roof-top event space and a gym among other amenities. The 64,000-square-foot facility will also have an elevated walking and running track.

The center is expected to be completed by Jan. 2026.

