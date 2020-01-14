SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid leave after leaving his badge and a loaded gun at a South Lake Tahoe rental home.

Josh Segarra, 9, found the gun in a bedroom drawer 10 minutes after arriving at an Airbnb rental near the Heavenly ski resort over the weekend, the boy’s father, Jon Segarra of Hayward, told KTVU-TV.

At first, the family thought the items were fake. They didn’t touch the gun — a Ruger .380 handgun — but contacted local police.

“Imagine if they were playing with it,” said Segarra, a father of four. “I’m very angry about it. My kids found a loaded weapon in their room.”

Sgt. Michael Low said the gun was the personal weapon of a deputy who left the items behind while staying in the Airbnb rental.

"We are working with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department to determine all of the facts and have already launched an internal investigation," Low said in a statement. "Most importantly, we are thankful no one was hurt as a result of this incident.”

The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the department investigates.

Airbnb said it also is investigating.

