Power restored in South Sacramento following car crash with power pole | Update

Update:
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Power has been restored to about 1,600 SMUD customers who were left in the dark after a car crashed into a power pole in South Sacramento, Thursday night.
Power was out for about an hour before crews made the repairs. Details about the crash have not been released.
Original:
About 1,600 customers are in the dark in South Sacramento after a car crashed into a pole, SMUD officials confirmed.
The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. and SMUD officials said a crew is on the way to restore power as soon as possible.
It is unclear where the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. No other details have been released.
