Power restored in South Sacramento following car crash with power pole | Update

Power has been restored to about 1,600 SMUD customers who were left in the dark after a car crashed into a power pole.

Update:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Power has been restored to about 1,600 SMUD customers who were left in the dark after a car crashed into a power pole in South Sacramento, Thursday night.

Power was out for about an hour before crews made the repairs. Details about the crash have not been released.

Original:

About 1,600 customers are in the dark in South Sacramento after a car crashed into a pole, SMUD officials confirmed.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. and SMUD officials said a crew is on the way to restore power as soon as possible.

It is unclear where the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. No other details have been released.

For the latest SMUD power outage updates, click here.

