City officials approve 1,106-unit housing complex plan in South Sacramento

Known as the 'Stone Beetland' development, Sacramento officials said almost 200 of the homes will be set aside for affordable housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Plans for 1,106 new homes in South Sacramento got the stamp of approval from city officials Tuesday when they voted to make room for the potential 140.7 acre housing complex.

Known as the 'Stone Beetland' development, at least 198 housing units will be set aside for affordable housing programs.

Sacramento's mixed housing ordinance shows large-scale housing projects must set aside at least 15% of units for affordable housing. This project will set aside about 18%. According to a recent report prepared for city officials, a total of 1,985 affordable housing units have been created under the ordinance as of August 2023.

Developers plan to create both for-sale homes and rental properties in the area northeast of Cosumnes River Boulevard and 24th Street near the Morrison Creek Regional Transit light rail station.

Planning and Design Commissioners green lit the plan July 27 before sending it to the Sacramento City Council for full approval.

"Amenities such as open space, recreation areas and pedestrian and bicycle paths have been carefully incorporated into the land use plan to maximize the proximity to the nearby light rail station," said a Community Development Department representative.

According to the department, they forwarded the proposal to the following surrounding community groups:

CivicThread

Detroit Community Association

Deerfield/Mesa Grande Neighborhood Association

Pocket Greenhaven Community Association

Preservation Sacramento

Sacramento AREA Bicycle Advocates

Sacramento Housing Alliance

Neighborhood responses

Community Development Department representatives said Detroit Community Association members supported the diverse housing options and its proximity to public transit, but they are also concerned about traffic impacts and provided recommendation to address it.

CivicThread reportedly commended the housing development application on its planned bike lanes and tails creating direct paths south to the transit station.

South Land Park Terrance neighborhood resident Cynthia Cooke said housing projects that connect to public transit address climate change.

She says people are more likely to use transit if it's a short walk from their front door.

"It makes a great deal of sense to locate affordable housing near mass transit. This will enable people who may not be able to afford a car along with rent to easily use public transit," said Cooke. "Smart and thoughtful urban design is very much needed."