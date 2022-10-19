'We got justice': Stockton families, city leaders hold vigil for victims of suspected serial killer

City leaders and family members expressed sorrow and messages of gratitude in an emotional evening on the steps of Stockton City Hall.

STOCKTON, California — It was an emotional evening Wednesday on the north steps of Stockton's city hall as city leaders gathered with family members to mourn the victims of a suspected serial killer.

"My brother was my everything. I’m going to never hear his laughter," said Pia Lopez, the sister of Lorenzo Lopez Sr.

According to police, Lopez Sr. was the last victim of six to die at the end of one man's gun.

Lopez Sr.'s mother also honored his memory alongside dozens of people in a candlelight vigil. She says it hurts deep inside and it never goes away, "but we got justice."

Ron Freitas, the newly elected San Joaquin County District Attorney, says the suspect will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

With the wheels of justice in motion, some members of the crowd said they could finally turn toward healing.

"McFadden, I want to thank him so much because he lifted my spirit and he held me up when I felt like I was falling down and falling apart," Lopez Sr.'s mother said while hugging Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden.

"Everyone came together to get this person off the street," McFadden said as he thanked the community for their tips.

Pia Lopez reminded others that while her family was able to feel one step closer to closure, there are many other open homicide cases in Stockton.

"We got justice because we all got together and we spoke. Now don’t lose your voice," she said while urging others to speak out and help law enforcement solve more crimes.

