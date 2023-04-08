Stockton hosting 2nd Annual Garlic Festival | What to know

More than a dozen garlic-based food items will combine with vendors, exhibits, water slides and more for two days at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

STOCKTON, Calif. — A multi-day celebration of locally-grown garlic is returning to Stockton this weekend. The Noceti family, which also hosts the annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, is bringing back the California Garlic Festival Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 5-6).

"I'm excited. I mean, the word is getting out there and we're anticipating a nice crowd," said festival coordinator Tony Noceti. "There's a lot of locally grown garlic out here in the Delta and around San Joaquin County and we're getting a lot of support from all the farmers."

The festival will be held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton Saturday and Sunday from 12-7 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages six to 17. Entry is free for seniors older than 65, members of the military with a valid ID and children under the age of five.

"This weekend we're going to have lots of food, lots of garlic, lots of entertainment -- so I'm looking forward to it," said Noceti. "Over 75 different types of garlic foods are being sold out here and served, along with garlic ice cream and garlic pasta... I mean, there's so many I can't even start to name them."

Some of the dishes on tap for the annual event include garlic noodles, garlic catfish, garlic shrimp, garlic maple brown sugar ice cream, garlic pesto and garlic fries.

From vendors and exhibits to a "splash zone" with water slides and activities for kids, Noceti says there are plenty of reasons to come out and support the event which will also raise money for local nonprofits volunteering at the festival.

"We got a lot of volunteer groups working with us, helping us out and that's how they make their money for their groups," said Noceti. "Come on out and see us. Come hungry because we got plenty of food."