x
Stockton police looking for man who robbed 90-year-old woman in wheelchair

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man robbed a 90-year-old woman in a wheelchair, the Stockton Police Department said Wednesday.

On Aug. 29, a woman was sitting in a wheelchair in her front yard on Percival Way when a man took an item from her neck and left the area on foot. The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m.

If anyone recognizes the man suspected of robbing the woman, they can call Detective Rust at 937-8161 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600.  

Credit: Stockton Police Department

