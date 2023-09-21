Middle College High in Stockton nationally recognized as 'Blue Ribbon School'

Middle College High School at Delta College has been nationally recognized for closing achievement and opportunity gaps

STOCKTON, Calif — A school in Stockton was chosen as one of 33 institutions in California to be nationally recognized with a prestigious award for maintaining high standards for student success.

Middle College High School (MCHS) at San Joaquin Delta College is one of nearly 10,000 schools across the nation to receive the honor of being titled a 'Blue Ribbon School,' which recognizes overall exceeding academic progress in closing opportunity gaps among student subgroups, according to the California Department of Education.

A small institution with only about 300 students, it's the third time Middle College High School was recognized with the honor, according to former Principal Julie Hummel.

"It's a huge honor," said Hummel. "Over 50% of our students are socioeconomically disadvantaged and many are still the first generation to attend college for their families, and they're doing some amazing, amazing things."

MCHS is a specialized high school designed to put students on a path to receive up to 60 college credits by the time they receive a high school diploma. They do so by taking college classes in the morning and high school classes in the afternoon.

"It's a very unique program," said Hummel. "It does take a unique student to be able to be successful at taking college classes at the same time that they're doing their high school courses."

Hummel said due to the size of the average class and staff, teachers are able to work more closely with students and help build connections some might not have the opportunity for at a normal high school.

"Another big thing for our students and staff at Middle College is that they have their teachers more than one year, so they they get to know their students very well," said Hummel. "I think those key factors make the big difference for students being able to close those gaps."

MCHS was previously recognized as a Blue Ribbon School in 2008, 2015 and was one of the only schools in the region to achieve this honor in 2023.

