Construction starts on farm at Stockton's Stagg High School

The $4.5 million facility will house livestock and give students hands-on lessons in farming.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Construction started Wednesday on a $4.5 million farm on the campus of Stockton's Stagg High School.

The climate-controlled farm will replace Stagg's current agriculture facility which houses a few goat, rabbit and poultry projects.

According to the Stockton Unified School District, the new farm will include security features, a 30-foot by 80-foot metal barn, wash racks, a fire lane and an outdoor livestock pen.

Livestock such as market lambs, hogs and cattle will live in the barn. Some of the animals raised at the on-campus farm are expected to be exhibited at the San Joaquin County Fair.

The district will use money from the federal government's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the state's Strong Workforce Program to pay for the project.

District officials expect to finish construction by Aug. 2024.

