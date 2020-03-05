2 people hit, one killed, in deadly Stockton hit-and-run | Update

A man in his forties died after being hit by a car in a parking lot.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update:

The Stockton Police Department have arrested Dontae Wilburn, 34, for Saturday's hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old Stockton man.

Wilburn has been charged with murder and hit and run resulting in death, both felonies.

Original Story:

A man is dead after being hit by a car in a Stockton parking lot Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in a parking lot in the 2300 block of West Hammer Lane at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the department said.

They located a man and woman, both in their forties, who had been struck by a car. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The driver, an adult male, left the scene, but officers were able to locate him. He is currently in police custody.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 209-937-8377.

