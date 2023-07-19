x
Stockton

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif — A man in his 60s was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike in Stockton Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and West Yokuts Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man who died at the scene. The vehicle involved in the crash had left the area. 

The police department is investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information about the crash can call the police department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

