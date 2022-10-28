Stockton officer searching for citizen who helped arrest suspected armed gang member

The Stockton Police Officers Association credits the unidentified citizen for preventing a possible deadly shooting involving the suspect and officer.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Officers Association is publicly thanking an unknown passerby who they say helped an officer detain a suspected gang member who was armed Wednesday, possibly preventing a deadly shooting.

According to the union, a Stockton Police Department officer was on a traffic stop with a motorcyclist on Alexandria Place near Hammer Lane around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when the officer noticed the suspect might be armed.

When the officer attempted to search the suspect, later identified by authorities as 32-year-old Robert Garcia, he allegedly resisted and began fighting with the officer.

While the officer and Garcia were fighting on the ground, the union said Garcia attempted to draw one of his two loaded handguns.

An unidentified passerby saw the fight and ran to the officer's aid, the Stockton Police Department said. The citizen began helping the officer by taking control of one of Garcia's hands and ultimately helped the officer handcuff Garcia.

"Once the suspect was in custody, the citizen returned to his vehicle and left without being identified," the union said in a Facebook post. "Before leaving, the citizen told the officer he had his back, stating, 'You’re someone’s son.' Without the immediate assistance of the citizen, the outcome between the officer and the suspect could have quickly turned deadly."

On Wednesday evening at 5:30 PM, a solo officer was on a traffic stop with a motorcyclist at Hammer Lane and Alexandria... Posted by Stockton Police Officers Association - SPOA on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Garcia was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of weapons possession and resisting arrest.

When police union president Patrick High heard about the incident, he said he immediately felt appreciative.

"My first thought was how lucky we were that we do have great citizens within this community who respect their law enforcement partners, because it is a partnership and that they recognize the officer was in trouble and had the fortitude without hesitation to go and assist," High said. "That person went out and did the right thing without hesitancy and they likely saved a life, if not two. They saved the officer's life and potentially the suspect's."

According to the police union, Garcia is a documented gang member and had previously been convicted of felony charges. Officers found two loaded handguns on Garcia, one of which was allegedly reported stolen.

The police union says that just two hours after Garcia's arrest, he qualified for release from jail. The officer who arrested Garcia called a San Joaquin County judge who later granted a declaration of no bail in the case.

High described the situation as "extremely dangerous," adding that due to a deficit of nearly 110 officers at the Stockton Police Department, many officers have had to hit the streets alone without a partner.

"This gentleman was on a motorcycle, he had the option to flee on that motorcycle, he could have fled on foot, he made the conscientious decision to stop and confront the officer and chose to do so with violence," High said. "We would love to meet this individual and thank him personally regardless of what background he may have. We're grateful for what he did."

