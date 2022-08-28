'Why would you do that?' | Family identifies Stockton man killed in shooting as Edward Williford

Karma Warmsley and Mikaela Moore are trying to cope with the loss of their cousin, someone who was like a big brother to them growing up.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members said Edward Williford, a man killed Friday in Stockton, had a laugh that brought happiness to everyone who knew him.

"His laugh is like, whether you are down or you got mad or anything, he'll make you laugh, and his laugh really just brought out joy to everybody," said Mikaela Moore.

Moore last spoke with her cousin a couple weeks ago after a surprise visit at work, and for Karma Warmsley, it was a sudden visit to charge a phone just a few days ago.

The 28-year-old man was shot and killed along Glendale Avenue Friday night. Few details surrounding the shooting have been released, and a suspect hasn't been identified.

"Why would you do that? That's my main question," Warmsley said.

The cousins didn't want to believe the news or the dozens of social media posts calling for Williford's soul to rest in peace.

"Everybody loves Edward, and for something to happen to him, that's just crazy. Like, I just think to myself all the time, like, Edward - I can't believe he's gone. That's just so sad," Warmsley said.

Beyond his infectious laughter, his cousins remember his passion for cooking. According to Moore, it was a hobby of his that he loved to share with others, whether he was serving up scrumptious seafood or fried chicken.

All those joyous memories contribute to the shock surrounding his death.

"I'm still going through it, because I can't believe that he's really gone," Moore said. "I still think about when we're gonna get a text or a call from him."

There's few answers in Williford's killing, specifically surrounding who killed him and why.

"Edward wasn't... a mean person at all he was he was a fun, kind hearted person," Moore said.

For now, Moore is calling on people to remember him and all the good moments they shared together.

Anyone with information on Williford's killing can call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

WATCH ALSO: