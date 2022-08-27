Stockton Police search for gunman in shooting death of a man Friday night

The deadly shooting on Glendale Avenue marks Stockton's 36th homicide case so far in 2022.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 28-year-old man has died after a Friday night shooting in south Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, police officers say they responded to the 900 block of Glendale Avenue after reports came in of a person shot.

Officers say that after arriving at the scene, not far from Van Buskirk Park, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, police say.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation into the shooting which marked the city's 36th homicide case so far in 2022.

At the scene Friday night, investigators could be seen centering attention on a car parked within the crime scene perimeter.

Officials have not released information on a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting but are asking witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Information can be given to investigators by calling the police department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

STOCKTON CRIME IN CONTEXT

An increase in homicide cases in Stockton during the early months of 2022 came on the heels of a decline in 2021, where police reported fewer homicides ending the year with a total of 38 cases.

While that’s not the lowest number the department has dealt with in the past 12 years, it is below the annual average of 40 homicide cases per year since 1995.

In response to the rise in homicides, community groups held prayer vigils and outreach events meant to unite Stockton residents against violence.

Activists have called on the community to show up to such events and work with local organizations such as Advance Peace, Faith in the Valley, Lighthouse of the Valley and the Office of Violence Prevention to discourage crime and help impacted communities heal.

In an interview with ABC10 in March, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the Stockton Police Department is trying to prevent more deaths by working more on intelligence gathering and cooperating with federal partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

The city is also working to improve its crime prevention, intervention and fighting strategy, Black said. Representatives with the city's Office of Violence Prevention are working to be more present in communities impacted by crime. The office's 'peacekeepers program' places mediators and mentors in high crime areas.

