Explosion that left 3 hurt, dozens displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton police say

The blast, which sent debris scattered across several feet, caused an apartment complex to partially collapse Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — An explosion at a Stockton apartment complex that left three people hurt and dozens of families displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton Police Department officials told ABC10 Saturday.

The blast happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood Drive in Stockton. Three people were taken to an area hospital following the blast, which forced the evacuation of the entire apartment complex leaving dozens of people displaced.

The Red Cross and public officials set up an evacuation center for the 120 evacuees at the Troke Public Library.

Police investigators say that their preliminary investigation shows the explosion was possibly an accident. Officials say that Stockton Fire Department's arson investigators will make the final determination on the actual cause of the explosion.

Breaking— Crews with @stocktonfire are battling a two-alarm apartment fire on Glendora Avenue in #Stockton. Several ambulances have been called to this area. On scene I can see apartment units partially collapsed from what looks to be an explosion. Stay with @ABC10 for updates. pic.twitter.com/eqHZf9lKvM — Gabriel Porras (@Gabriel_Porras_) December 10, 2022

The explosion sent shattered glass flying feet away from the blast site and spread debris over a large crime scene that police blocked off Friday night.

Power was shut off to the area for several hours as authorities investigated the incident.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Stockton community to rally around tamale vendor after gunpoint robbery | To The Point