Reborn fire station to make Stockton 'a lot safer' after decade-long closure

Fire Station No. 1 will improve response times for residents in the South Stockton neighborhood by 3 to 4 minutes, according to city officials.

STOCKTON, Calif. — In the shadow of the Port of Stockton in a disadvantaged neighborhood on the city's south side, there is more security than there was yesterday for Cleaster McCullough and her family of five.

"People will be a lot safer to get a quicker response. They don't have to wait long, because every second counts," said McCullough, a wife and mother of three children.

The quicker response comes in the form of renovated Fire Station No. 1 at 1818 S. Fresno Avenue.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with Stockton City Council members and other dignitaries took place Tuesday morning. It had been closed due to budget cuts for nearly 12 years.

"This new firehouse will provide us with state of the art technology that will enable us to respond to emergencies more efficiently and effectively compared to its previous life," said Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards.

The city says $650,000 in renovations were needed, which in turn will improve response times by three to four minutes. The new fire station will also take the pressure off the closest fire stations about 2.5 miles away.

"The fire station in Weston Ranch, this fire station and the downtown fire station can work collectively to respond to calls more quickly, more efficiently and more seamlessly," said City Councilmember Kim Warmsley.

Community activist Pandora Crowder also says the renovated fire station will be a big plus for school safety.

"This firehouse here is also close to San Joaquin Elementary, Marshall, Taylor, Stockton Middle School. It’s going to be much more beneficial knowing the way of the world at the moment on how things have been happening with our schools," said Crowder, who is also president of the Conway Homes Resident Council in Stockton.

The new fire station is staffed 24/7 with three firefighters. It will have at least one paramedic and possibly two paramedics at times.

